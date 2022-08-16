Ellembelle: Aiyinasi South Circuit organizes inter-school sports competition

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region has organized its inter-school sports competition for Primary and Junior High Schools in the Aiyinasi South Circuit.



Inter-school game is an annual competition which is organized by the Ghana Education Service for students who have talent to showcase.



But due to the coronavirus which started in the year 2019, all sporting activities were put on hold by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for three (3) years.



After lifting the ban, the Aiyinasi South Circuit Sports Federation organized its 2022 sports competition over the weekend.



The participating schools competed in volleyball, netball, handball and soccer.



The schools were: New Somanya D/A Primary School, Nyamebekyere D/A Primary School, Kanokwari D/A Primary School, Atababo Primary School, Saint Righteous Private School, Hassaniya Islamic Primary School, Menzezor Catholic Primary School, Akoto-Alloakpkoke D/A Primary School, Aiyinasi Roman Catholic Primary School, Aiyinasi Methodist Primary School, Aiyinasi Saint Peters Anglican Primary School.



The rest were; Kanokware D/A JHS, Hassaniya Islamic JHS, Akoto/Alloakpoke D/A JHS, Aiyinasi St. Peters Anglican JHS, Nyamebekyere D/A JHS, Menzezor Nana Akye Blay D/A JHS, Aiyinasi Roman Catholic JHS and Aiyinasi Methodist JHS.



The competitive nature of the games drew a lot of involvement from the teachers and townsfolk who thronged the Hassaniya Islamic Basic School Park at Aiyinasi-Basake.



At the end of the competition, the Nyamebekyere D/A JHS won the trophy for soccer at the JHS level while Hassaniya Islamic Primary School won the Primary category with the Hassaniya Islamic JHS winning the overall trophy for the handball competition at the JHS level.



Hassaniya Islamic JHS emerged victorious in the netball competition at the Junior High School level.



In the netball contest at the primary level, the Nyamebekyere Primary School showed class over all the other competing schools.



The Hassaniya Islamic JHS won the volleyball in the Boys’ Division at the JHS level while the Hassaniya Islamic JHS emerged victorious in the volleyball meet in the Girls’ Division at the JHS level.



Speaking to the media after the event, the Chairman of Aiyinasi South Circuit Sports Federation, Mr. Peter Erzuah commended the participating schools for comporting during and after the competition.



He also congratulated the winners and encouraged the losing schools to prepare well in the next year's competition.



He described the competition as superb as compared to the previous years.



"In fact, I'm very happy about this year's competition, it was so so competitive and superb, the schools with their players, teachers and supporters comported themselves throughout the event and I thank God that we didn't witness any causality", he said.



Mr. Peter Erzuah who is also the headmaster of Akoto-Alloakpkoke Primary School took the opportunity to urge the school children to take their studies seriously since modern sports go hand in hand with academics.



He also charged them to emulate Ghanaian forward, Eric Ayiah who plays for AS Monaco in France.



According to him, Eric Ayiah started his football career in the Aiyinasi South Circuit where he played well in inter-school competitions for Nyamebekyere D/A Basic School.



"I will urge our current school children to learn from Eric Ayiah who is currently playing for AS Roma in France. Eric Ayiah was once a player for Nyamebekyere Basic School and he had played so many games in our inter-school competition and he was monitored in our competition and he was lucky a certain man took him to Accra and right now he is a star and we are trying to get second Eric Ayiah. They should also take their education seriously alongside the football", he advised.



He advised headmasters who do not take Physical Education (PE) seriously to do so adding that some kids are not good academically but are very good in sports.



He, therefore, urged those players who have been selected to represent the Circuit at the Inter-Circuit Sports Championship slated for next year, 2023.



He urged those selected to be disciplined, dedicated and determined to train hard to win the impending sports fiesta.



Mr. Peter Erzuah seized the opportunity to appeal to benevolent companies and individuals to support the Aiyinasi South Circuit Sports Federation with funds to nurture the talents in the area.



He also called on the various clubs in the country to visit their circuit to pick some of their talents to nurture them to become great stars for the country