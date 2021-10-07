Ellembele finally approves Kwasi Bonzoh as DCE

General News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

After a second attempt, the nominee for the District Chief Executive position at Ellembele, Kwasi Bonzoh, has finally been confirmed by the Assembly Members there.



The nominee had failed in his first attempt after he did not secured two-thirds majority of the votes cast at the assembly level. This required that another date is scheduled for another attempt.



A report by citinewsroom.com said that the nominee won this time around after the disqualification of Hormah Miezah Akasi, the Western Regional Treasurer of the NPP.



The disqualified executive is said to be one of the 16 government appointees at the assembly who actually contested against Kwasi Bonzoh in the last NPP parliamentary primaries.



Out of the 52 counted votes, Bonzoh secured 35 yes-votes against 15 no-votes, with two votes rejected, the report added.



“I have worked together with the Regional Minister for the past five years, and we will continue to work together in the interest of Ellembelle. I thank the assembly members who voted for me and for those whose vote I couldn’t earn, that is not the end. We are going to work together for the next three years,” he said in his acceptance speech.