Ellembele MP failed to cooperate after road traffic violation - Police

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police say the MP refused to be processed



MP accused of driving in the middle of the road



4 others arrested for traffic offences



The Ghana Police Service have indicated that MP for Ellembele, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, will be arraigned in court for committing a road traffic offence.



According to the police, the MP was processed for court on the morning of March 4, 2022, after refusing to be processed on Thursday, March 3, 2022, when he was arrested.



“… the Hon. MP, after his driver's license, was taken and he was sent to the Police Station to be processed for court, failed to cooperate with the police and drove away leaving his driver's license behind. The Airport Police Command later contacted him in the night on the telephone and asked him to report at the station today to be processed for court.



“This morning, the MP reported at the station and he has been duly processed for court,” a statement released by the police read.



The Police also said that four other people arrested for road traffic offences on the same day as the MP were duly processed for court and will be prosecuted on Friday, March 4, 2022.





It identified the four persons as Arthur Asafo-Agyei Adu, Abdul Bandaogo, Ntiedu George and Ahiadoglo Godnows



Read the full statement of the Police below:



