Elizabeth Sackey confirmed as 1st female Mayor

• The MCE nominee for Greater Accra has been confirmed



• Elizabeth Sackey is the first female Municipal Chief Executive for Greater Accra



• She is also a former Member of Parliament for Okaikoi North Constituency



The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has confirmed its first female Chief Executive nominee as the Municipal Chief Executive.



The former Member of Parliament for Okaikoi North Constituency polled 33 ‘yes’ to confirm her nomination for the position.



Her confirmation was done today, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the AMA office.



She will replace Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah who served for 3 years under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's first tenure.



Madam Elizabeth Sackey’s name was on the list of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives released by the Minister for Local Government, Dan Botwe on Sunday, September 19, 2021.



Before the announcement, some supporters of the former mayor took the streets to protest against her appointment.



This led to the arrest of 4 leaders of the protest by the Ghana Police Service.