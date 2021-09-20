Elizabeth Sackey: The former MP set to become first female Mayor of Accra

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Elizabeth K. T. Sackey is not a new face to parliamentary and national politics but neither is she the most heard politician in the political landscape. She is a former Member of Parliament and a former deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister.



Even though she did not achieve any ‘firsts’ in respect of being a lawmaker or a deputy minister, she is on the verge of breaking a political glass ceiling in the management of Accra, the capital city.



If approved by Assembly Members, she will become the first female mayor of Accra.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated her to become the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).



Her nomination like that of the over 260 nominees for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly, MMDA, positions; is subject to the approval of two-thirds of respective assembly members. She will replace the outgoing Mohammed Adjei Sowah as Mayor of Accra.



Elizabeth Sackey hails from Asere-Accra in the Greater Accra Region and was born on May 6, 1958.



She is an economist who holds a Certificate in Marketing. Prior to entering Parliament in 2005 as a lawmaker for the Okaikwei North Constituency, she worked with the Ghana Commercial Bank as Chief Clerk.



She won parliamentary elections twice – in 2008 and 2012 but lost the party primaries in the lead up to the 2016 vote. She was subsequently given a deputy ministerial role in the first term of the Akufo-Addo government.



Between 2017 and 2020, she was deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister serving alongside substantive minister, Ishmael Ashitey.



She will become the only female Metropolitan Chief Executive if approved. Other Metropolitan Chief Executives nominated include: Sam Pyne for Kumasi Metro, Yohane Armah Ashitey for Tema Metro, Salifu Sule for Tamela Metro, Ernest Arthur for Cape Coast Metro and Abdul Mumin Issah for Sekondi-Takoradi Metro.



The Accra Mayor-nominee is a Christian and fellowships with the Church of Pentecost and is married with four children.



List of new MMDCEs released



Dan Botwe, the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, on Sunday, September 19, released the list of nominees for the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executive (MMDCE) positions.



Out of the 260 nominees, 36 are females whereas 222 are males. In all the 16 regions, males outnumbered female nominees with three regions having no female nominees.



Four Metropolitan Assemblies namely; Tema Metro, Tamale Metro, Accra Metro and Kumasi Metro will have new MCEs. Cape Coast Metro and Sekondi-Takoradi Metro have their MCEs renominated by the president.