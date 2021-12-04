Eleven farmers honoured at Kpone-Katamanso

Regional News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly has honoured eleven farmers to mark the 2021 Farmers Day celebration held at Gbetsile Town Park near Kpone in the Greater Accra Region.



The farmers were presented with items such as cutlasses, wellington boots, tricycle, cocoa powder, agrochemicals, fertilizers, fridges, mattresses, drinks among others as their prize.



Mr Daniel Kofi Adjei, 46-year-old farmer was adjudged the Overall Best Farmer in Kpone-Katamanso Municipality for 2021.



He received a tricycle, wellington boots, three knapsack sprayers, bags of fertilizers, six litres of insecticide, wheat bran, wheelbarrow, wax print, ten pieces of cutlass, veronica bucket, a bag of salt, a pack of fruit juice and assorted items.



The celebration was on the general theme: "Planting for food and jobs —consolidating Food System in Ghana".



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Gbetsile near Kpone; Mr Adjei expressed his excitement and thanked the municipality for the recognition and also for celebrating farmers.



" I am deeply honoured, grateful and count myself highly blessed and greatly favoured to have been selected as the recipient of the award for the Overall Best Farmer for the municipality 2021," he said.



The Kpone-Katamanso 2021 Overall Best Farmer added that the passion he had for farming continued to drive him to persevere each day, and consistently focus on the reputable venture of farming.



He noted that "I am highly motivated and inspired by this award. I receive it not only for myself, for all the hardworking farmers in the Municipality. May this come to motivate us to press on”.



Mr Adjei appealed to the Agricultural Department of the Municipality to help farmers resolve issues such as; lack of skilled labour, high labour rates, unavailability of fertilizer, army worm’s pandemic, lack of controlled pricing and business environment among others.



He urged farmers to work hard and called on the youth to engage in agriculture since it was the key to Ghana's economy.



There was an exhibition of agricultural products such as cassava, tomatoes, onion, egg, pepper, sweet potato, watermelon, banana, plantain palm nut, fresh maize and dried, sugarcane, coconut, rabbit, fish and many more.



In attendance were religious leaders, traditional leaders, politicians and the public the general public.