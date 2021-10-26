Elevate Ningo-Prampram to a Regional Police Command – Sam George to IGP

Politics of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has urged the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to elevate Ningo-Prampram to a regional Police command to enable the Police deal insistently with crime-related activities within that part of the country.



Ningo-Prampram, which currently falls under the Tema regional command has witnessed an increase in crime-related activities in recent times with many arguing that perhaps the command is overstretched, making Policing difficult.



At an event that saw the donation of some five motorbikes to the District Police command and four sets of air conditions to the Fire Service, as part of measures to help the services deliver on their mandate, Sam George noted that crime-related activities within the constituency have been on an upward trend partly because “Ningo-Prampram is arguably the fastest growing district in the country due to the number of new people moving in from outside Accra to the eastern corridor of the region.



Hitherto, places which five years, 10 years ago were farmlands are now residential areas and because of its exponential growth, crime is an expected antecedent. We’ve not seen a growth in Police numbers, we’ve not seen a growth in Police logistics and so we are beginning to see violent crimes.’’



He noted that “there’ve been a number of arrests, persons from the sub-region largely…there’ve been times the Police command here has arrested 30, 40 of them in one house engaged in all kinds of illegal activities. We are wondering how these people are getting into the country because our borders are locked.’’



Touching on elevating Prampram to a regional Police Command, Sam George said “that will be the prudent thing to do. Tema in itself is huge and the Tema region doesn’t just cover Tema, but covers Ashaiman, covers Kpone Katamanso, and then covers all of this place all the way to Ada and all the way to Shai Osudoku.



Would you want to free up Tema to focus on Tema Central and maybe all the way to Kpone and Ashaiman and then have Shai Osudoku, Ningo-Prampram, and Ada which are fastly developing become a region on their own so that you are ahead of the crime curve? I think it is something the Police needs to consider very constructively and very quickly."



Receiving the motorbikes on behalf of the district, Tema Regional Police Commander, DCOP Barima Tweneboah Sasrako II assured the move will help the service tackle crime-related activities within the district and by extension the region.



“Most of our roads are unmotorable and then we have new areas where there are almost no roads. The motorbikes can easily move and then one or two people can easily get to our brothers to assist them," he noted.