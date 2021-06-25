Elements of the LGBTQ community infiltrate Ola Girls - Authorities

General News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Ola Girls SHS school management says some LGBTQ+ persons have infiltrated the school



• So far, two students have been de-boardinized this academic year because of that



• The headmistress has therefore asked parents and guardians to be extra watchful of their children



Authorities of the all-girls, Ola Girls Senior High School at Ho in the Volta regions, have indicated that its student population has been infiltrated by some elements of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+).



Revealing this during a Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meeting at the school recently, the headmistress, Regina Coffie, explained that they had identified persons who have been using their students as proxies to win others into their community, reports myjoyonline.com.



She added that they were also able to retrieve some rainbow-coloured scarfs and other paraphernalia believed to be linked to the gay community.



“There is one in the final year who was exposed to someone working with the Army in Takoradi. The person is a lesbian, we have big people who are out there looking for girls.



“We got this information through juniors who were bold enough so, at the Guidance and Counselling Department, we are doing a lot,” she explained.



The headmistress, therefore, threw caution to parents and guardians of senior high school students to be extra vigilant of them particular during their stay at home with them after school hours.



“They also try to lure others so what I am saying is, even when they complete and come back home, or even if they are in school and come back on holiday, please keep your eyes on them,” she advised.



She also stressed the efforts they are making at the school, adding that, “We are trying our best so please parents, you must also try to support us.”



According to the report, sources from the Ola SHS have said that at least two students have so far been dismissed from the school’s boarding system over this matter alone, this academic year.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in the meantime, has given assurances that urgent actions are being taken to pass a stringent law to nib the activities of the gay community as well as other such groups in the country.