Electricity hikes: Government heading into a ditch – Ken Agyapong

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has urged the government to call the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to order on its outrageous increase in electricity charges.



The lawmaker described the new charges from PURC as ridiculous and alleged that the move is meant to collapse businesses in the country.





The Minority in Parliament had earlier called on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to reduce the recent increase in electricity charges which took effect from 1st February 2022.



Ranking Member of Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament, John Jinapor bemoaned the clandestine manner the increase was introduced to Ghanaians.



According to him, the Minority “has noted with grave concern, some steep and astronomical increases in service and other related charges within the Electricity sector averaging at almost 100%.”



“Even more worrying is the fact that these increments have been carried out in the most opaque and clandestine manner without recourse to any public announcement by the Public Utility and Regulatory Commission,” Mr. Jinapor added.





Adding his voice to the Minority Kennedy Agyapong said businesses in the country cannot afford the new prices and called on President Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh to act on the development.



“Another signal to the NPP government and President Akufo-Addo is the PURC prices. This one, I agree with John Jinapor, PURC prices are ridiculous.



President Akufo-Addo, Minister of Energy Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh pay attention to PURC. The prices are ridiculous and they want to collapse businesses. Most businesses will not be able to afford the cost of electricity in this country,” the Assin Central MP disclosed on Net2TV.



He continued “I don’t know the level of the independence of the PURC that makes them increase prices like that. Mr. President, Minister of Energy we are heading to a ditch.”