Elections 2024: Ghanaian soil must not drink blood of innocent people - Rev Dr Opuni Frimpong

General News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

A former General Secretary of the Christian Council, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, has stressed on the need to prevent the loss of innocent lives during elections in the country.



He warned against a scenario where the soil of Ghana is often tainted with the blood of citizens during voting periods.



Speaking on a Joy News programme, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong urged the nation to recognise the gravity of such a situation.



“Election is a process of identifying leaders. Leadership is service and therefore, the search for a leader should not end in the death of innocent people to the point that our Ghanaian soil must not drink the blood of innocent people in the name of elections. It seems that realisation has not come to us strongly,” he said.



In the 2020 general elections, Ghana recorded a total of six election related deaths, a development Rev. Dr. Rev Dr Opuni Frimpong describes as worrying.



He pointed out that the country has yet to fully grasp the impact of continued loss of lives on its democratic achievements.



Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong also called on stakeholders to work together and achieve a zero tolerance electoral violence and death in the 2024 general election.



He urged unity among political parties, electoral bodies, security forces, and the general public to ensure a peaceful and democratic election process.



“We record the deaths and it's like it's nothing but we can't continue like that and those who are involved, all of us stakeholders must come together and maybe commit to zero tolerance of electoral violence especially electoral death,” he added.



