Elections 2020: Eastern region will give Nana Addo 70% votes - NPP predicts

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Eastern Regional 1st Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Omar Bodinga has passionately declared that the Eastern region will give Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a massive victory by seventy percent (70%) votes in the presidential elections.



He made this pronouncement in an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show.



While assessing the reaction of the people in the Eastern region during the President’s tour in the region, Alhaji Bondinga stated that he was positive that victory in the region will be for President Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party.



“I can tell you wholeheartedly, what I have seen in reality is that in the Eastern region, nothing less than seventy percent (70%) of the electoral votes will be for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. We are taking thirty (30) constituencies out of the thirty-three (33)."



"This is no complacency. We have twenty-seven (27) of the constituencies already. We just need three (3). We would have taken thirty-two (32) and left only one but for the reason that we do not want to be labelled as cheats, we will take thirty (30) of the votes”.



According to him, Akufo-Addo has brought great development to the Eastern Region through his many flagship programmes and as such the people in the Region has recognize his enormous works.



Akufo-Addo has begun his 3-day working visit to the Eastern Region which spans from Thursday, 1st October, 2020 to 3rd October, 2020.



He paid a home visit to Nkawkaw, Anyinam, Abomoso, Kwabeng, Osiem, and New Juaben. The President inspected ongoing construction and cut sods for the commencement of other constructions in the region.

