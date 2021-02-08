General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Election petition: Jean Mensa, Mac Manu won’t testify in court - Lawyer tells court

Lead counsel for the EC, Justine Amenuvor has made a shocking revelation that the witness for the Electoral Commission (EC) in the 2020 election petition (EC), Jean Mensa, will not give any evidence in court.



According to the lawyer, the Chairperson of the EC has decided not to give evidence to the court, on the basis of Order 36 (4) sub rule 3 of the High Court (Civil Procedure Rule), C.I 47.



“The case of the first respondent is that we do not wish to adduce any evidence. Our case is closed”, he argued.



He urged the court to decide the petition filed by Former President John Dramani on its merit.



Lawyers for Nana Akufo -Addo, the second respondent also announced to the court that Peter Mac-Manu will also not give evidence in court just as the first petitioner.



The counsels made the submission at the end of the cross-examination of the third witness for the petitioner, Mr Robert Joseph Mettle -Nunoo.



But the lead counsel for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata maintained that the Electoral Commission Chair must give evidence to the court since she had indicated she will testify.



He adds that Jean Mensa was running away from being cross-examined.



The apex court, however, adjourned the case to tomorrow for the lawyers to address the outstanding issues and for the court to also decide on the new development.