Election of UTAG UPSA president in limbo as none of two candidates attains 50 plus 1

General News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) branch of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has hit a block as it failed to clearly elect a new president.



This was after two of the leading contenders in the race, Dr. Fred Awaah and Dr. Sadat Mohammed failed to attain the required 50+1% of all valid votes cast.



The UTAG UPSA held its elections for new executives on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, but the inconclusiveness of the election of the president left voters in a state of confusion on who their next president would be, a report said.



According to a statement made available to GhanaWeb, the two candidates polled 148 and 149 votes, representing 49.50% and 49.83% respectively, indicating no clear majority.



The statement also outlined the total results of the elections as follows:



Total number of votes cast was 299

Total rejected vote counted was 1

Expected valid votes cast was supposed to be 298

Actual valid vote counted was 297

Uncounted (missing) vote was 1

Dr Fred Awaah had 148

Dr Sadat Mohammed had 149



The statement further stated that while the above were the results, one of the contending parties requested for a recount that was not granted.



“The Awaah Team requested for recount of ballot to authenticate the counted votes as a result of the missing vote. This would have established if the uncounted vote is Awaah’s or Sadat’s.



“The EC also proposed a recount of the ballot but Dr Sadat’s team refused and prevented the recount,” it stated.



In the meantime, the only positions that have been declared by the EC after the Wednesday polls are those for vice-president, secretary and treasurer.



The determination on who becomes the next UTAG UPSA president has been referred to the national UTAG for redress.



Read the full statement below:



UTAG UPSA ELECTS TWO PRESIDENTS



On Wednesday 9th August 2023, The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) held elections for new executives of the University Teachers Association of Ghana. The election ended in a manner that left voters confused on who their actual president is. The rules of engagement as provided by the independent Electoral Commission for the candidates before the election indicated that for a candidate to win, the candidate must obtain 50% + 1 of valid votes cast (Not simple majority).



At the end of the election, the results for the presidential were as follows:

1. Total number of votes cast was 299

2. Total rejected vote counted was 1

3. Expected valid votes cast was supposed to be 298

4. Actual valid vote counted was 297

5. Uncounted (missing) vote was 1

6. Dr Fred Awaah had 148

7. Dr Sadat Mohammed had 149



The Awaah Team requested for recount of ballot to authenticate the counted votes as a result of the missing vote. This would have established if the uncounted vote is Awaah’s or Sadat’s.



The EC also proposed a recount of the ballot but Dr Sadat’s team refused and prevented the recount (find the EC letter to National Executive Committee complaining that he was not allowed to recount. A video evidence is also available.



Dr. Fred Doe has been the EC chair for the past two elections. The precedence in all these elections over the years is for a candidate to win with 50%+1 vote. This was reiterated by the EC before the election.



At the close of polls, the EC declared only three position (Vice-President, Secretary and Treasurer) based on the 50% + 1 rule (video evidence available)



In the case of the President, an agreement could not be reached for two reasons: the case of the missing ballot and the 50% rule. The EC notified members that the issues would be presented to the National UTAG for determination and clarification (Letter Attached).



Although, using the rule of 50%+1, none of the candidates met the threshold as in these three possible scenarios:



1. 299 total valid votes cast

Sadat =149/299X100 = 49.83%

Awaah = 148/299X100=49.50%

2. Total valid votes cast 298

Sadat =149/298X100= 50.00%

Awaah=148/298X100=49.66%

3. Total valid votes cast 297

Sadat 149/297X100=50.17%

Awaah 148/297X100=49.83%



As would be noted in all of the three possible scenarios, none of the candidates met the 50%+1 vote requirement (50.50%), not even the third scenario where Dr. Sadat had 50.17%.



The key concern is the missing vote which the EC could not account for and Sadat’s team did not allow the EC to recount as requested by Team Awaah. That single missing ballot would have established or otherwise if any of the candidates would have emerge as the winner either by simple majority or 50% + 1 rule.



If the EC decides to align with national position of simple majority, that single missing ballot (not accounted for by the EC) would have determine whether there was a winner or they equaled (Draw).



Our investigation however revealed that the Electoral Commissioner on Thursday, 10th August, 2023 at 11:03pm posted an unsigned letter on social media (Whatsapp) that Dr Sadat Mohammed was elected the president without recourse to 1. Accounting for the missing Vote, 2 the 50%+ 1 rule (which both candidates did not meet) and 3. Simple majority rule which can only be determined by the missing vote.



As a result, both candidates have since held themselves as Presidents-Elect of the Union. Our investigation reveals that UPSA campus is tensed and supporters of both presidents are standing resolute with their candidates.



The parties can be reached on the following contact lines:

Electoral Commission Chair – Dr. Fred Doe 0244733613

President Elect – Dr. Fred Awaah 0243101626

President Elect - Dr. Sadat Mohammed

Signed







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



AE/WA