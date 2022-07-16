Election of NPP National Executives: Gabby projects who will win what position

General News of Saturday, 16 July 2022
NPP to elect new National Executives
NPP Delegates Conference takes place at Accra Sports Stadium
Chairman and General Secretary races being watched keenly
With hours to the opening of polls at the ongoing New Patriotic Party, NPP, National Delegates Conference, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has released his list of who will win what position.
The keenly awaited polls are expected to culminate in the election of National Executives to steer affairs of the party for the next four years but more crucially into the 2024 elections.
According to Gabby, his predictions are based on what he has been hearing from party delegates who are expected to converge at the venue, the Accra Sports Stadium, later today to cast their ballot.
Positions and Gabby's projected 'winners'
a. Chairman - Stephen Ntim
b. General Secretary - John Boadu
c. Organizer - Nana B
d. Treasurer - Dr. China
e. Women's Organizer - Kate Gyamfua
f. Youth Organizer - Abdul Salaam
g. Rita and Kissi for Vice Chairs
"Listening to the delegates, those I tip to win the NPP national officers’ race Saturday, are: Ntim for Chair; JB for GS; Nana B for Organiser; Kate for Women; Dr China for Treasurer; Rita and Kissi for Vice Chairs; Salam for Youth. May the best out of all 45 candidates win," his tweet of July 16 read.
