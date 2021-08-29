Election Petition: Right from day one I saw an ‘unanimous posture’ on the bench – Afriyie Ankrah

Politics of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has said that the posture of the court during the election hearing was unanimity.



“I was in court almost every day, the posture of the court and the fact that consistently on every single issue there was unanimity, even if we had taken all the pink sheets in this world and added Angel Gabriel as a witness with Angel Michael as a technical advisor it will still have been unanimous, unfortunately, that is my view. It appeared as if they had just made up their minds that they were not going to listen to us,” he said in an interview MyNewsGh.com monitored.



Speaking to Dzifa Bampoh on TV3’s Key Points program Afriyie Ankrah said they had done their research into past election petition hearings in the country and concluded that they were not going to send pink sheets because of the findings they made.



“When you are going to court on a case you do your research and you look at what the judges say on various issues and then you build your case basis on that precedence so you look at when pick sheets were produced what was the posture of the Supreme Court?.”



He made this claim on the back of the unanimous dismissal of almost all the applications they put before the apex court during the hearing and also the dismissal of the entire case.



Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said among other things that “The court did not allow us to ask the questions that needed to be answered. Bring the documentary evidence that formed the basis of you declaring results six times, unprecedented in this country.



