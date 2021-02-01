General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Election Petition: Case adjourned, NDC's Kpessa Whyte takes his turn in witness box tomorrow

Dr. Kpessa Whyte was presented as second witness in the case

The second witness presented by the National Democratic Congress’ petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, will take his turn in the witness box at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.



Dr. Michael Kpessa Whyte will be cross-examined by lawyers of the 1st and 2nd respondents (Electoral Commission and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) in the case before the Apex court.



This was after Monday’s case was adjourned after proceedings.



