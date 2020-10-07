General News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Election Desk: From the media console to cabinet minister - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's story

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has characterized his achievements in office to his strong support network and dedication to his job.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah in an interview on Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV said he tries not to get too excited or overly ambitious by commentary on the streets.



He again indicated that he purposely takes time to master all subjects “so when he gets behind the podium to speak to a matter," he is not "caught wanting and therefore can respond on behalf of the government of Ghana.”



Adding, “Right from radio, I bury myself in my work, I try not to feel down or excited about what is going on but to focus on the work I am doing."



