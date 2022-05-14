Election 2024 is an economic independence day for Ghana, all hands on deck - NDC Communicator

Politics of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The Western Regional Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Richard Enerst Kirk-Mensah has set the tone for the 2024 general elections, touting it as the “Economic Independence Day” for Ghana.



According to him, the NDC he said is leaving no stone unturned but to liberate Ghanaians from the hands of the Akufo-Addo-led government.



In an exclusive interview on the Late Evening Show with Kojo Ennimil Arthur on Skyy Power FM in Takoradi, Mr. Richard Kirk-Mensah stressed that it has become important now for Ghanaians to salvage the country from the hands of the “Akyem Mafia’s” who he said are milking the economic fortunes of this country for their selfish gains.



“The elections 2024 is the second independence of the Republic of Ghana and for that matter economic independence for this country. The “Akyem Mafia’s” have succeeded in making life unbearable for the ordinary Ghanaian. And the NDC is on a rescue mission to save this country”, he stressed.



Reiterating that the 2024 general elections will not be a “cool chop” for either the NDC nor the NPP, he is hopeful Ghanaians are ready to hand over power to the NDC but a lot, he said, will depend on how the NDC conducts itself throughout the upcoming internal elections.



The Western Region Communication Officer for the NDC, Mr Kirk-Mensah did not hesitate to caution individuals seeking different executive positions in the NDC party to come clean with their campaign since the lies they peddle about other competitors will become a tool for other political parties against the NDC in the 2024 general elections.



He however called on all disappointed members of the NPP to join the NDC train to rescue Ghana by aligning with the winning team to bid Nana Addo and his NPP goodbye.



“It’s a communal labour to save Ghana and we need everyone on board so I am calling on all disappointed members of the NPP and Ghanaians who are fed up with Nana Addo’s government to come join NDC by registering as party members come May 21st, 2022 so that together we can salvage Ghana from the hands of the Akyem Sakawa Mafia’s”, he stated.