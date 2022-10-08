Election 2024 is a do-or-die affair - Otokunor reiterates

General News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Peter Boamah Otokunor, has formally declared his intention to succeed his boss, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah as General Secretary.



In a short video shared on his official Facebook page on October 6, Dr. Otokunor reminded the party faithful of his contributions in various capacities.



He observed that the party through “undemocratic” means has lost two elections in the last couple of years in a “hostile” environment.



He stated that he shares in the vision of NDC members and Ghanaians in general to see the opposition party return to power in 2025.



That, he stressed, can only be done through a tried and tested leadership that would successfully be able to win the 2024 elections which he describes as a “do or die affair”.



Otokunor touted himself as the right person for the job suggesting that he has demonstrated enough leadership qualities to merit an elevation to the position of General Secretary.



“Most critically, I know how important for you the Ghanaian public, that the NDC forms a government in 2025 to deliver this country from the clueless, incompetent hands and tyrannical NPP and put Ghana back on the path of progress and prosperity for all.



“The 2024 elections, therefore, presents an opportunity you and I cannot miss. I must say without mincing words that it is a do-or-die affair and it requires a strong but also strategic leadership. Leadership with integrity, the right experience, leadership with will power, leadership with intellectual acumen, leadership with good knowledge of party management, a leadership with a track record of accessibility and incorruptibility.



“That is why I, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, shall in all humility present myself to you the good people of the NDC to be elected as the next General Secretary of our great party. I humbly ask that you join me on this all important journey. With our collective strength, we shall deliver victory for the NDC in 2024,” he emphasized.



In September 2021, former President John Dramani Mahama made same comment when he spoke on Techiman-based Akina FM.



While blaming President Akufo-Addo for making the 2020 elections a life or death matter owing to some deaths in post-election violence, Mahama stressed tahat the opposition party has learnt it lessons and has come to the conclusion that the 2024 elections should be won or lost at the polling stations.



“We have learnt our lessons from happenings during the 2020 polls. The 2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station. It will be do-or-die at the polling stations. The right thing must be done during the polls. We will win the elections at the polling station and won’t wait for collation centre results nor petition the Supreme Court if aggrieved,” he said.



Pressure mounted on the former president to retract his comment as it was deemed to be inciteful but Mahama refused, explaining that it was an idiomatic expression.



“What I’m saying is, NDC must not wait to go to the Supreme Court. We have to be vigilant at the polling station and collation centres. And so I don’t retract. The next election for NDC is going to be a do or die affair,” he said on Sunyani-based Moonlite FM.



The governing New Patriotic Party has vowed to extend it stay in power beyond two terms of power alternation between itself and the NDC.



NDC has also readied itself to stage a comeback to power. Ahead of that the party will hold internal elections to elect national executive officers on December 17. Dr. Peter Otokunor, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, and Fiifi Kwetey are among the strong contenders for the General Secretary position.



