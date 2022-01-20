Election 2024 is a communal labour - Otukonor

Politics of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Peter Boamah Otukonor, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described the next general election in 2024 as a 'communal labour'.



He said it is not only the NDC that has to prepare, but other political parties, people who do not belong to any party, drivers, and all must come on board to ensure that the political power is taken from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.



Mr. Otukonor Speaking during a Town Hall Meeting held in Hohoe, said the NDC was the only party that had built public universities nationwide including the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) as part of its social intervention programmes.



“What social intervention is more than building a university? We built the University for Development Studies (UDS), 10 polytechnics, and converted them into universities. How many universities have the New Patriotic Party (NPP) built?



Mr. Otukonor said the Party also built hospitals nationwide with ultra-modern facilities for the health needs of citizens and African Heads of State who flew to Ghana for medical attention.



He said the hardship drivers are enduring through high fuel prices is too much adding that despite the taxes paid, some Associations including; the UTAG, CETAG, AND CLOSAG were embarking on strike.



Mr. Otukonor commended the Party executives for organising the meeting and urged them to extend it to other communities.



Organised by the Volta Regional Secretariat, in collaboration with the Volta NDC Caucus was themed: “Parliamentary Representation and Accountability: Upholding our Sacred Covenant with the People.”



Mr. Henry Ametefe, Volta Regional Chairman of the Party, said the meeting was an initiative of the Party to enable the Parliamentarians from the Region, to educate and sensitise the citizenry on their roles in Parliament and parliamentary businesses relating to the economy, social issues, and education among others.



He said key tenets of Democracy including consultation, compromise, consensus-building, and participatory were no longer existing in Ghana.



Mr. Ametefe said the Meeting was also meant to engage security agencies including the police, Immigration Service, and National Identification Authority (NIA) to account for the people on their mandates.



He said there was the need for African leaders to demonstrate their commitment to safeguarding their nations and change their attitudes towards their citizens.



Mr. Ametefe lamented the poor state of roads, lack of social amenities including; water supply, increase in fuel prices despite taxes being paid to the government, and urged citizens to speak out and suggest solutions to the problems they were facing.



The Meeting was attended by MPs including; Mr. Benjamin Kpodo, Ho Central, Mrs. Della Sowah, Kpando, and Mr. Peter Nortsu Kotoe, Akatsi North who sensitised the citizens on matters arising in the country.