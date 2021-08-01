Election 2024: Work starts now – Kwesimintsim MP tells TESCON members

Politics of Sunday, 1 August 2021

The Kwesimintsim MP, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, has charged members of the Tertiary Wing of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to start work now to see the party break the famous eight-year reign.



Dr Prince Hamid Armah, who is also the Deputy Chair of the Parliament’s Education Committee, said elections are not only lost in election years but in the months and years preceding it.



“Between now and December 2024, all we do must be geared towards breaking the eight. It won’t be easy, but it can be done…So Tescon members must work extra hard to protect and project the government’s achievements and reassure our more restless colleagues who do not see what we are doing to fix the country,” Dr Armah told members of the TESCON ATU Chapter.



This was at a handing over and freshers orientation ceremony on Thursday.



He was also quick to add that leadership must focus on assisting the president to achieve the mandate and campaign promises rather than engaging in premature leadership squabbles that will only divide the party.



The governing NPP is on the brink of making history to retain power in the 2024 election. It will be the first time in the fourth Republican Constitution that a government wins three successive elections over a 12-year period.



The two leading political parties - the National Democratic Congress and the NPP- have both won two elections but failed to break the eight-year jinx, something the NPP will attempt to do in 2024.



“If we succumb to the myth of the eight-year cycle, we will fail the Ghanaians, ourselves and jeopardise our future as a nation,” he said as a special guest of the event.



The event was under the theme ‘The role of TESCON in consolidating our gains to break the eight.’



Breaking the jinx



Dr Prince Armah, a former TESCON Secretary for the UEW Branch, said a lot depends on the student wing if the party breaks the jinx.



He said TESCON was founded when the NPP and its ideology were under threat in the early part of the fourth Republic, but it took hard work sacrifice from TESCON members to mobilise across tertiary campuses to bring the NPP into power in 2000.



Since then, TESCON has played a pivotal role when the party is in and out of power, Dr Armah stated.



He chronicled the various roles TESCON played ahead of the 2000 election, 2012 election petition, 2016 and 2020 elections.



The former Director-General of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) said TESCON has played an “invaluable part of the party’s set up, mobilising, spreading our message, providing feedback and working in various ways to keep the party’s mission of winning elections and changing Ghana for the better on course.”



He said the stakes in 2024 are even higher because the party cannot allow the successes it has chalked to be destroyed by the NDC.



“Our progress as a nation has been interrupted by the NDC’s tenures in office. The gains under Kufour were ruined by the Mills-Mahama administrations. Now we have returned to do even better,” he stated.



He added, “right now, the party is reorganising from the ground up. Therefore, TESCON members must take a keen interest in the process, participate and where possible, take up positions themselves to make the party stronger.”