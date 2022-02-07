Election 2024: Whatever it takes, it is ‘do or die’ – Ofosu Ampofo declares

Politics of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC is managing the post-Rawlings era smoothly, Ofosu-Ampofo



Mahama declares election 2024 a 'do or die' affair for NDC



NPP vows to 'break the 8' in 2024



Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has said that the party will be battle-ready and extra vigilant at various polling stations across the country during the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the NDC will leave nothing to chance as it has drawn valuable lessons from the 2020 elections.



In an interview with Takoradi-based Sharp FM, Ofosu-Ampofo urged the party members to remain united ahead of the elections and avoid party internal wranglings.



Commenting on the death of NDC founder, Jerry John Rawlings, and its impact on the party, the NDC chairman said, “we managed to put our pieces together and we have managed the post-Rawlings era soo smoothly.



“We suffered a lot of calamities. Our founder died a few months to the elections. If it were another party, it would have given up but we managed to put our pieces together and we have managed the post-Rawlings era soo smoothly. My prayer is that we remain united and go through the various elections for peace to prevail so that our party will rise for it to be strong and stable and we won’t depend on any individual to survive as a party. Because to lose the founder of your party a few months to election is not an easy task. I want to thank everybody for the unity maintained for us to move the party forward,” he said in Twi on January 21, 2022.



Ofosu-Ampofo added that, the NDC was in good health and ready to slug it out with any political party in the next general elections because it was going to be a do or die affair.



He explained that his comment was not to beat war drums but a call on party members to be alert at polling stations on election day.



“The party NDC as I speak is very strong, in good health. It is a horse that is prepared to go for the war and win the war. I can assure you that in 2024, whatever it takes it is do or die. It is not a fight. It means that if it means we will sleep and cook at our polling stations till the results of the election are declared and the true results are transmitted [we will do that]. As for that one we are not going to compromise. We may even go to the polling station to pitch camp there a day before the elections. Do or die means at the polling station we will ensure that we are diligent, we are vigilant,” Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo stated.



It will be recalled that Former John Dramani Mahama in September last year mentioned that the 2024 election was going to be a ‘do or die affair' at the polling stations.



His comment received a backlash from the public but the former president maintained that it was an idiomatic expression.



