Election 2024: Owusu Bempah relies on psychology rather than prophecy – Political Science lecturer

General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Dr Jonathan Asante Otchere, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region, has condemned Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, describing him as someone who uses psychology in his political predictions.



While acknowledging that he lacks the capacity to comment on spiritual matters, Dr Otchere noted that Owusu Bempah's recent statement about the possibility of former President John Dramani Mahama reclaiming his seat in the 2024 general elections was more of a psychological perspective than a prophecy.



Owusu Bempah had suggested that the spiritual condition preventing Mahama from becoming president in 2020 no longer exists.



Dr. Otchere explained that this statement by the reverend minister was a form of a psychological pep talk, recognising the shifting winds of change in the political landscape.



The political science lecturer gave this description of the reverend minister's exploits while speaking on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, November 9, 2023



According to the lecturer, Owusu Bempah is strategically packaging the notion of change as a form of prophecy while being fully aware of the prevailing political dynamics.



In making this assessment, Dr. Otchere emphasised the role of psychology in political discourse and how individuals, including religious leaders, navigate and contribute to the perception of change in the political sphere.