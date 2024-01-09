Election 2024: Our internal research consistently points to a one-touch victory for John Mahama – NDC

Politics of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has stated that all available evidence points to a victory for his party in the upcoming general election of 2024.



Speaking at a press conference on Monday, January 8, 2024, the chairman said the NDC beyond data available from polls conducted on the election has also conducted extensive internal research which also confirms a victory for the NDC in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.



“Every evidence and indicator shows the NDC will win the 2024 elections. Beyond the polls published by pollsters, our series of internal research consistently points to a one-touch victory for President John Dramani Mahama with a convincing majority in parliament,” he stated.



Despite the signs of victory for the NDC, Asiedu Nketiah emphasised that the party will not relent but ensure it works to confirm what has been predicted.



“However, we are not complacent because polls alone do not confer victory on a political party in elections. Moreover, it has been said that those who vote decide nothing but those count the votes decide everything.



"We are conscious of the fact that our opponent who control the state machinery do not believe in fairness at all that is why we are assuring Ghanaians that we will not rest, we will not retire and we will not falter. We will not relent until every vote is cast, every vote is counted and every vote is made to count by the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission,” he said.





