Election 2024: NDC will be back into power with hard work and determination – Ablakwa

The electoral results from December 7, 2016, sent the ruling government at the time, National Democratic Congress (NDC) into opposition after the New Patriotic Party, led by their flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, won power in the presidential elections that year.



The NDC, in their second attempt in 2020, led by John Dramani Mahama failed to convince electorate to vote them back into power. This, witnessed Nana Akufo-Addo retaining the presidential seat.



But according to the NDC, they will come back much stronger in 2024 to ensure victory in the Presidential election. The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has noted, “it will take hard work and determination" for the NDC to break the 8-year-opposition cycle.



Speaking at a meeting with members of the London South Branch of the NDC, under the theme: “The analysis, the way forward, 2024 Election Focus,” he noted that the ruling NPP has failed the country. He maintained that corruption has become the order of the day under President Akufo-Addo.



Mr. Ablakwa has therefore called on all members of the NDC to do their bit to ensure that they unset the ruling government come 2024.



The MP further intimated that although the road to recapture the presidential seat might be tough, all and sundry must get on board to ensure that they save the country from the NPP.



“President Akufo-Addo promised to protect the public purse, but what do we see now, there is actually a raid on the public purse,” Mr. Okudzeto said.



“Corruption is deeply seated in the NPP government with members of the government and their cronies siphoning from the public purse,” he added while expressing his disappointment in the government.