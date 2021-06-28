Election 2024: NDC charges student’s wing to start preparation for polls

Politics of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has charged members of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the University of Ghana to begin work as the party prepares to regain power in the 2024 polls.



He proposed strategies that can be adapted by the student’s wing of the party to ensure victory at the constituency level.



Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo mentioned various TEIN branches could come together and adopt constituencies that are non-NDC strongholds.



Speaking at UG TEIN’s first general meeting for the 2020/2021 academic year, at the university’s Law School Auditorium, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo further urged members to be active in constituencies where they cast their ballot during the general election.



He believes that this will prevent cases party agents are intimidated on election day



“As it has been said by a number of speakers, it is for you to identify yourself in the branch that you vote in because everyone here votes in a branch. It is important to identify yourself because elections are won at the polling stations which we call branches. So if every day, activists will identify himself/herself with a branch and operate in that branch and ensure that he votes in that branch and be active on an election day, we will not have a situation where people will come and intimidate party agents on the election day,” the Party chairman said in his address.



He also the National Youth Organizer and other executives of the party to have a database of all TEIN members across the country.



The plan, according to him, is to help integrate them into the mainstream party after they have left their various campuses.



He indicated that the party was challenged with TEIN members not finding their grounds in the party after graduating from their respective campuses.



As part of strategies to win the 2024 polls, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo, proposed some changes at the party branch level.



"I am proposing that we should look at the possibility of electing five of the key functional officers at the branch and leave the four positions for appointments. Those appointees must not be delegates who will vote in constituency elections. Because anytime that people are being appointed and the purpose is that you are preparing them to go and vote, then there is all sort of biases in even getting those people…. If we can create a space for them to go into the branches and operate, their resourcefulness, their support, their financial contributions, and others can make our branches very vibrant towards our preparation for 2024 elections,” he stated.