Election 2024: Kaneshie traders choose between Bawumia, Kyeremateng and Agyapong as NPP flagbearer

General News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: Michael Kofi Oduro, Contributor

The opinions of some Ghanaians have been sought on who becomes the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party come 2024 when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s tenure finally comes to an end.



Ahead of the election which has expectations building up by each passing day, Oman Channel sought the views of some traders at the Kaneshie Market on who amongst three of the party’s bigwigs stands a better chance to lead the party after the current President.



The traders choosing between Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, Trades and Industry Minister – Alan Kojo Kyeremateng, and Member of Parliament for Assin Central – Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, made various cases on who will be a better candidate for the party as well as a better president of the country.



For those who settled on the trades minister, the time has come for the veteran contender of the NPP flagbearership to finally have a stint at the Presidency and bring his years of “deep” political experience to the fore in developing the country.



“We will all bare witness that the mantle naturally falls on Alan Kyeremateng because it is a succession and he is the next in-line in the party. He contested with Nana Addo and lost so it is now his turn to take over. Whoever comes in again will only be forcing his way through,” a spare parts dealers said.



“He is a veteran with deep experience and that makes him the suitable person to lead the nation,” another man added.



Vice President Bawumia was argued by others as a natural replacement for the President who he has deputized in his two terms in office. Such people were of the view that the Vice President after eight years as the second gentleman of the land, would have gathered enough experience as well as marketed himself enough to take up the mantle from his boss.



“Bawumia is the right choice for the NPP and the country, and the reason why I say that is he is now popular. After working with the President and the things they have achieved for the country, he will be a good President himself,” a man stated.



Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong was favoured by those who feel his maverick persona and his backgrounds as a successful businessman makes him the right person to lead the NPP even though he is yet to declare his intention on contesting the Presidency.



“I would like it if Akompreko (Kennedy Agyapong) becomes the flagbearer. He is a principled man and he will not sit aloof for officials to do whatever they want. He is also a keeper of his word who will do everything he promises unlike others who will not be able to fulfil whatever they promise.



“He is a truthful person who will not condone bad when he sees it. He is brave like former President Rawlings and that is the type of leadership the youth of this country need,” a trader made his case for the outspoken MP.



Despite the 2024 Presidential elections being about three years away, the largest opposition party the National Democratic Congress seems to have its case settled on who leads the party into seeking a comeback to power.



Former President John Dramani Mahama after being booted out of office by the current President in 2016 failed to comeback in 20120 but remains his party’s favourite ahead of the 2024 elections.



