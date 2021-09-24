Election 2024: I want to see Bawumia as the next president; there's 'magic' in him! - Allotey Jacobs

Politics of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Central Regional Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has called for maximum support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next President of Ghana.



Although Dr. Bawumia hasn't been elected or declared flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), some party supporters have already begun campaigning for him.



There are speculations he might stand for Presidential candidate during the party's primaries.



Speaking during the Wednesday edition of Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Allotey Jacobs was of a strong belief that Dr. Bawumia will make a good President.



"I want to see Vice President Bawumia as the next President . . . It's a fact. There's a magic in him that he can use to help Ghana to move Ghana forward. Let's see what is in him!'', he emphasized.



