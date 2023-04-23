Election 2024: I think Bawumia is the best to run Ghana – Kofi Bentil

General News of Sunday, 23 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil has stated that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia remains the best choice as the next president of Ghana.



According to him, the vice president has put his best foot forward amongst the number of individuals who have expressed interest in the presidency ahead of the 2024 election.



“You may say I’m biased, but this is the reason why!!

This week of all the people running for President, the greatest stuff I heard was from DMB [Dr Mahamudu Bawumia].



“Read and see if you agree!



“You see, we have to pick Someone to run this town.



“For now I still think he’s the best.



“If I find a better one I promise I will tell you,” the vice president of IMANI stated in a Facebook post.



His statement was in reaction to the address delivered by the vice president at the African Development Conference held recently at the Harvard Law School in the United Kingdom.





Speaking on the topic “Reimagining Africa’s Growth on our Terms: Lessons from Ghana’s Digitalisation Story,” Dr Bawumia advocated the need for Africa to deal with its challenges in order to earn a voice at the global table.



According to Kofi Bentil, the vice president’s address was not mere words as it outlines the visions of government under Dr Bawumia.



“I already see people commenting that it’s only words. Yes. I believe God created the earth with words. Everything starts from declarations. Where is the one you prefer, where are his words? I want to hear all of them,” he noted.



Ahead of Ghana’s next presidential elections, the two main political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress are gearing up to elect their flagbearers.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has emerged as a frontrunner in the NPP race, having received wide endorsements from within and outside of his party.



On the NDC front, former President John Dramani Mahama who is regarded by some members of his party as the presumptive flagbearer is in the lead ahead of the party’s May 13, congress.







Meanwhile, watch the latest SayItLoud episode on GhanaWeb TV below:























GA/KPE