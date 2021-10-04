Election 2024: Don’t impose a presidential candidate on NPP – Boakye Agyarko warns

Politics of Monday, 4 October 2021

Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, has cautioned, the governing NPP not to impose a candidate on the party as it prepares to elect a candidate to break the eight-year presidential cycle in 2024.



Speaking to Joy FM in a report sighted by GhanaWeb, the former energy minister said, no coronation or imposition has been accepted by the rank and file of the party.



He said imposing a candidate on the party is against the DNA of the governing party.



To him, the governing party has a tradition of allowing candidates to be elected by the party’s delegates, citing the contests between former President Kufuor and then-candidate Nana Akufo-Addo in 2000, as well as, candidates Nana Akufo-Addo and Alan Kyerematen in 2008.



Boakye Agyarko explained, “You can go back to be beginning at our tradition, JB Danquah had to contest and he almost lost. Busia had to contest.



“Victor Owusu was contested by the likes of J.H Mensah and Dr. Kwame Sarfo Adu. Prof Adu Boahene was contested by the likes of Kodua, Kufuor and all of that. Kufour was contested famously by Akufo-Addo and Akufo-Addo was also contested by Alan Kyerematen.”



Agyarko added, “the process must be respected to throw up the leader of the party.”



So far Boakye Agyarko has joined the likes of Vice President Dr. Bawumia, the Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng and the Agric Minister, Dr. Afriyie Akoto to contest for the flagbearership race of the party.



