Election 2024: Choose Leslie Mensah Tamakloe as NDC flagbearer - Man of God

Politics of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founder and General Overseer of the Hezekiah Prayer Ministry, Apostle Kwabena Agyei is insisting that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) must elect one Leslie Mensah Tamakloe if they want to win the 2024 presidential elections.



He said God revealed this to him through a vision and until the NDC takes such a step, they would not come to power in 2024.



He disclosed that former President John Dramani Mahama must take a role just like late Jerry John Rawlings and support Mr. Tamakloe towards victory.



He said as part of the vision revealed to him, he saw the late president Rawlings handing over seedlings of victory to Leslie Mensah Tamakloe to plant.



This he said means that Mr. Mensah Tamakloe is the one who would bring victory to the NDC in 2024.



He was speaking to Rainbow Radio’s news editor, Daniel Asuku.



The man of God described Mr. Mensah Tamakloe as the economic messiah for the country just like we witnessed under late Nkrumah.



He further claimed that Mr. Rawlings also spoke to him in his vision urging him to pass on the message to the NDC.



He emphasized that should the NDC fail to heed the message, they would not come back to power.