Election 2024: Bawumia is our 'golden opportunity' - Kwamena Duncan to NPP delegates

General News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has endorsed the candidature of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the next elections.



The battle for who becomes the flagbearer of the NPP has begun as supporters of Vice President Dr. Bawumia and Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen subtly campaign for their favourite ahead of the party's incoming contest.



Already, the two camps are taking advantage of the outcome of the party's regional elections over the weekend and pitching for their best candidate.



The Regional elections are seen by the supporters of both candidates as a miniature of the big contest awaiting the party and, from the camp of Alan Kyerematen, he is said to have swept about 10 Regions which means hopefully he will emerge the victor in the primaries.



Dr. Bawumia's supporters also believe their candidate is the one in the lead.



Contributing to the Wednesday edition of Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Kwamena Duncan expressed his full support for Dr. Bawumia, stating emphatically that he became a Presidential candidate and will be "the most golden opportunity for this party".



"The thousands and thousands who support Bawumia's candidature, they are not doing so because for the sake of the hailing from the Northern part of our country. No. Bawumia comes in his own!", he touted.



