Election 2024: Bawumia is NPP’s best bet - PC Appiah-Ofori

Politics of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

PC Appiah-Ofori supports Bawumia's bid as NPP flagbearer



He said Bawumia is NPP's best bet



Appiah-Ofori noted that Bawumia can make Ghana paradise on earth



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is the best candidate for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), PC Appiah-Ofori has said.



According to the former MP for the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa, if given the chance to be the president of the country, Dr. Bawumia will make “Ghana a paradise on earth.”



PC Appiah-Ofori in an interview with Accra-based Asaase radio, Monday, May, 16, said: “I prefer Dr Bawumia to come again or to come and continue. Why am I saying this? Look at the background of Bawumia, he was in the Bank of Ghana and that’s where he was lucky.



"He is an expert in financial management and when he comes into an executive position, he’ll put things right. And at the end of the day, Ghana will be a paradise on earth.”



The former MP explained, “because of his records; everybody knows that when Bawumia becomes the chief executive of the country, not subordinate to somebody, he’ll put things right in financial management."



"Managing the [country’s] finances very well, preventing or reducing corruption and saving money for the benefit of this country. Ghana will raise enough money for development, we need money to develop the country,” the anti-graft campaigner stressed.