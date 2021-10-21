Election 2020 deaths: Ablakwa salutes CHRAJ for serious action on petition

General News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reacted to the directive from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), to the Inspector General of Police, the Interior Minister and Defence Minister to respond to the deaths recorded during the 2020 general elections.



Expressing his joy over the directive, Mr. Ablakwa commended CHRAJ for their courage and independence on the matter.



CHRAJ has instructed the Defence and Interior Ministers and Inspector General of Police (IGP) to submit their comments on the deaths recorded during the 2020 general elections.



Commissioner Joseph Whittal wants them to explain the deaths and injuries recorded during the polls.



The directive follows a petition submitted to CHRAJ by two Members of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu MP and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Ellembelle.



The two MPs want CHRAJ to probe the matter involving some deaths recorded during the polls.



According to the two MPs, justice has not been served to the families of the victims of the violence recorded in the 2020 elections even though not only did people suffer injuries but lives were lost.



In the petition, complaints are filed against the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Defence as well as the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces.



The MP in a post on Facebook said: ”It is worthy of note that our petition to CHRAJ on the Election 2020 killings is receiving serious attention from the ombudsman.



"Those who kill and maim in the quest for political power during elections cannot be allowed to get away with their atrocities.



"Even as we join our Nigerian brothers and sisters today to commemorate the first anniversary of #EndSARS we also remember the 7 lives lost here in the December 2020 Ghanaian elections.



"I salute CHRAJ for their courage and independence—that is how to build a credible democracy.



"May justice be done and may impunity be punished and totally annihilated!”