Election 2020: Your intervention reduced political vigilantism – Akufo-Addo to Peace Council

General News of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Activities of political vigilantes reduced in the 2020 elections compared to previous general elections which saw them causing havoc at various locations.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the launch of the Peace Fund was impressed by the intervention of the National Peace Council which saw both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) sign a pact to disband these groups.



“Rev Chairman, I was particularly impressed in the manner the Peace Council handled the issue of Vigilantism which became a malaise on the country’s democracy. Your intervention in ensuring a dialogue between the two major political parties, namely the NDC and NPP contributed in reducing to the presence of vigilante activities before and after the 2020 elections. The development of a Roadmap and a Code of Conduct are significant milestones, which has gone a long way in protecting the peace of the country”, he noted in a speech read on his behalf by Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul.



Background



The political vigilantism dialogue was instituted by the National Peace Council following the violence that marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election in 2019.



Despite earlier disagreements, the NPP and NDC committed to the dialogue and indicated their preparedness to end the menace.



The dialogue was meant to focus on examining the draft roadmap and code of conduct prepared by the Technical Committee as part of steps to tackle the menace.



The 31-page road map has what the parties need to do in the short, medium and long term to eradicate political vigilantism from Ghana’s political dispensation.