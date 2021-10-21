Election 2020: You failed at polling stations and in court, so keep mute - Mahama told

General News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst and sustainable development expert Mr. Michael Ebo Amoah has described former President John Dramani Mahama’s outburst over the conduct of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections as unnecessary.



He said the former President had an opportunity to argue his case in court when he presented before the Supreme Court his election petition and yet, failed to convince the 7-member panel to rule in their favour.



He explained Mr. Mahama, is making noise because he had the opportunity before the learned justices of the apex court to present their evidence over the alleged rigging, but they failed to convince the judges.



He said someone with a basic understanding of political science knew that the NDC failed to prepare well for their court case, and there were several questions they rushed in preparing for.



Mr. Ebo Amoah indicated that Ghanaians thought he would have let go after he told citizens that he would accept the outcome although he was not in agreement with the court decision.



To Mahama, he said: ”just leave the Electoral Commission and go and put your house in order. Maham is talking too much, and that alone is making him dramatic. I would advise from my political point of view especially to John Mahama and his NDC to put their house in order for 2024.



Mahama is interested in 2024, and he should put his house in order. He could also present his concerns before IPAC. The NDC had already presented proposals to the EC, and the EC promised to take a look at them. Mahama should rather focus on other important issues and leave the EC alone.”



He added that the NDC have a lot of work to do before 2024 and learn and use technology to collate their results.



”The NDC have a lot of work to do in the house. They should learn to use technology to work and be able to collate their results in six hours after the elections. The NPP did that in 2016 and 2020. The NDC should learn from that. They are crying when the horse has already bolted. Leave the EC alone, concentrate on how you will build your technology within the party, concentrate on how you can collate and protect your results on the election day,” he added.