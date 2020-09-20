Politics of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Election 2020: Stop promising freebies – Kofi Amoah to Politicians

Dr Kofi Amoah

Businessman Dr Kofi Amoah, has asked politicians to stop promising to give out free initiatives to Ghanaians ahead of this year’s elections.



He explained that after winning the elections the politicians will have no option than to borrow money to enable them fulfill those promises they made to Ghanaians, a development, he said is likely to plunge Ghana into extreme debts.



This will derail the progress of the country, he added.



Politicians in Ghana have lately resorted to pledging to provide free services to Ghanaians if they win the elections.



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) promised the free senior high school progarmme ahead of the 2016 polls, a promise that has been fulfilled after winning the polls.



Similarly, ahead of the December 7 2020 polls, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama has promised to make Technical and Vocational Education free at the tertiary level should he be voted into power come December 7.



Mr Mahama who was addressing some Chiefs at Battor in the Volta Region said the bedrock of the country’s development is based on already skilled citizens to help build the nation.



He also indicated that the initiative will produce qualified professionals to assist Ghana rectify the infrastructural s deficit.



Also, Hassan Ayariga, the Founder and Leader of the All Peoples Congress (APC) has promised free education from the primary level to the university level.



Commenting on this development in a tweet, Dr Amoah, who is also the former chairman of the Normalization Committee, said “Our Politics has Buried Our Economics.



“The need to make ‘promises of free’ to get elected has turned our politicians into creative proponents of which ‘new free’ will fetch the most votes borrowing to satisfy “unemployed voters” will keep us in debt unable to progress. Please stop.”





Our Politics has Buried Our Economics



The need to make "promises of free" to get elected has turned our politicians into creative proponents of which "new free" will fetch the most votes



Borrowing to satisfy "unemployed voters" will keep us in dept unable to progress

PLS STOP — citizen kofi amoah (@amoah_citizen) September 19, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.