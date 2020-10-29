General News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Election 2020: Our security agencies cannot contain generalized violence – Director Parliamentary Affairs

Dr. Aggrey Darko, Director Parliamentary Affairs

Chief Director for the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Aggrey Darko has disclosed that the combined efforts of the various security agencies cannot resolve a full blown-out conflict in the country ahead of the December 7 polls.



Dr. Aggrey who indicated that his statement is backed by empirical studies said this in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on Happy 98.9 FM and e.TV Ghana.



“If there is generalized violence in Ghana during this election period, our security agencies cannot contain it. We have the proof based on empirical studies we have undertaken. If there is violence in Legon, Abokobi, Saltpond, Adenta and all over the country at the same time, I am telling you, our security agencies cannot contain the situation”.



He made this statement to clarify his outfit’s continuous stakeholder engagement with political parties in ensuring peace ahead of the December polls with regards to the disbandment of their vigilante groups. “We have Bibles in our homes and can choose to read them daily but we still go to church on Sundays, don’t we?” he asked.



He furthered, with this information at hand, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has been preaching peace and holding forums with all relevant stakeholders “asking them to be responsible and maintain peace in the upcoming polls”.



Dr. Aggrey stated that their continuous stakeholder engagement seeks to prevent a conflict beyond the capacity of our security services. “If we keep on preaching peace on a daily, the majority of citizens will become sympathetic to the state and it will make it easier for the security agencies to deal with the few miscreants”.



The Chief Director for the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs acknowledged that the peace situation in Ghana was not ideal but stressed that “we have made tremendous progress in ensuring peace over the years”.



On his authority, Members of Parliament can be trusted enough to maintain utmost peace in this election period regardless of the incidence at Odododiodio which many have described as an isolated incident.



Dr. Evans Aggrey Darko gave out an overwhelming list of election flashpoints contrary to what was released by the Ghana Police Service last Friday, October 23, 2020. According to him, these flashpoints are over 6,100 as opposed to the Police’s 4,908.





