Election 2020: NDC’s Edem Agbana explains Akufo-Addo’s position on the ballot paper

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

Deputy National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Edem Agbana believes the party’s second position on the ballot paper signifies former President John Dramani Mahama’s return to power.



The presidential candidates contesting the 2020 general elections balloted for positions on the ballot paper on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.



The Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama secured the number 2 position on the ballot paper.



Speaking on the Happy Morning Show, Edem Agbana said the NPP’s first slot on the ballot also means that President Nana Akufo-Addo is destined for just one term.



“John Mahama will be number two (2) on the ballot on 7th December, meaning God has ordained him, John Mahama for a second (2nd) term. President Akufo-Addo will be number (1) on the ballot, meaning that President Akufo-Addo is ordained for just one (1) term.”



"President Akufo-Addo on the other hand has secured the number 1 position on the ballot paper. This position may not be good news for the NPP as it is not in line with any of their two campaign slogans which are: “4 more for Nana” and “round 2. The NPP may be compelled to abandon the “round 2” slogan in particular as it appears similar to the new “second coming of John Mahama” slogan."



Below is the full list of how the political parties will appear on the ballot paper:



1.NPP



2.NDC



3.GUM



4.CPP



5.GFP



6.GCPP



7.APC



8.LPG



9.PNC



10.PPP



11.NDP



12.INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE

