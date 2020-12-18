General News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Election 2020: Jubilee House security officer remanded for shooting journalists

The accused has been remanded to reappear in court at a later date

The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Mr Emmanuel Marvin Essandoh has remanded one Collins Kwaku Kwanin aka Kola, the man who is alleged to have shot and injured a journalist with Newswatchgh.com and two others.



Pius Asiedu and two others were at the receiving end of a gun shot when they were providing coverage for the December 7, 2020 election.



Appearing in court on Thursday, December 17, Kola pleaded not guilty to six charges including causing unlawful harm and use of offense weapons.



His lawyer, Faziel Cisse prayed the court for his client to be granted bail but the court declined.



It was the case of the lawyer that his client is a public servant and works in the office of the president as a national security officer who was assigned on the very day of incident.



He told the court that, the gun in question was given to him by his supervisor and that they will prove their case in court at the right time.



He argued that, his client has also suffered from the huge blow from a cement block that was used to beat him when he was arrested.



He told the court his client has a service number of Jh/pol/19/325.



The prosecution led by Inspector Eric Pobi did not object to the bail but the court said since the victims are still in the hospital receiving treatment, the court will adjourn the case for one week.



The court therefore remanded the accused to police custody to reappear on December 24 by which the court believes the victims will be well.

