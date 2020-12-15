General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Election 2020: JM’s children must join NDC’s street protests too for their dad’s ‘selfish’ interest – NPP

Mr. Boadu wants Mr. Mahama to accept the results and concede defeat

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr John Boadu, has condemned the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leadership for inciting the youth to hit the streets in protest to the outcome of the just-ended general elections.



According to Mr Boadu, the children of former President John Mahama, who got defeated for the second time by President Nana Akufo-Addo, must join the street protests sparked by the NDC, since, according to him, they are meant to inure to the “selfish” interest of their father.



Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, 15 December 2020, Mr Boadu indicated that Mr Mahama should have asked his children, who are wallowing in comfort, to join the youth marching on the streets against the results.



“We won't allow someone because of his selfish interest and because he wants to contest the elections again, he says children should hit the streets and make noise. Then his children must also join but they are living in comfort in this country, some of them are outside the country,” Mr Boadu noted.



“So, if Ghana burns, you and I and our children will suffer”, he said.



“I don't think we must condone such statements,” he added.



He, therefore, called on the National Peace Council, National House of Chiefs, Civil Society Organisations and the media to tell Mr Mahama to concede defeat and accept the outcome of the polls.



“Even the media houses: don't sit on the fence. Tell him point-blank that he has lost the elections and, so, he should concede,” Mr Boadu noted.

