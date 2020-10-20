General News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Election 2020: Embassies urged to deny politicians visas till after elections

On the 7th December, 2020 Ghana will go to the polls to elect a new President

Rev. Professor Emmanuel Yao Nash has urged embassies in Ghana to desist from issuing visas to politicians ahead of the upcoming general elections.



According to the Chief Executive of the Ghana Leadership Awards, the move will guarantee that politicians did not participate in heinous acts of violence before and during the elections.



“When politicians know that they cannot leave the country at any point in time during this election period, they will be decent in whatever they do or say,” Rev. Nash said this at an awards ceremony on Saturday, October 17 2020.



He however voiced the manner in which the youth were involved in election related violence and advised them to desist from being ‘used’ by politicians.



“We need the appropriate agencies to monitor, name, shame and sanction media outfits that will allow their outlets to be used to create violence and tension in the country during this election period. We are also asking institutions that had the obligation to maintain and sustain peace to act in a manner that would help remove all oppressive structures from society,” he said.



He also charged political parties to collaborate with the electoral management body, Electoral Commission rather than critiquing its integrity and operations.

