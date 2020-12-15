Politics of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Election 2020: Akufo-Addo more popular than NPP – Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and President Akufo-Addo

A cousin to President Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, says the President is more popular than the New Patriotic Party.



According to him, the results of the 2020 polls confirms his position.



“I think the easiest explanation one can give is that the president is popular and then if you amalgamate, the president is more popular than his party as it were or than his parliamentary candidates. It is pretty easy to say so,” he told Asaase Radio.



From the EC’s collated results of the 2020 polls, Mr Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413 representing 51.59% of the total votes cast while his closest contender, John Mahama of the NDC also polled 6,214,889 which gives him 47.36% of the total votes cast.



Meanwhile, former President John Mahama has reiterated the claim by National Democratic Congress that the 2020 election was stolen for President Akufo-Addo by the Electoral Commission.



According to Mr Mahama, the NDC will not accept the results as declared by the electoral commission.



“In respect of the Presidential elections: the facts and figures available to us from pink sheets and other evidence that has unfolded across the country, indicate that numerous steps have been taken to manipulate the results of the election in favour of the incumbent President. This calls into question the credibility of one of our most important institutional pillars of democracy—the Electoral Commission. It is now obvious to many objective minds that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission has been used to manipulate results from the various constituencies and in that process seek to subvert the sovereign will of the Ghana People.



“We will not accept anything short of a declaration of the legitimate results, which point to an NDC Parliamentary Majority. 3 My Brothers and Sisters, advisedly, since the inception of the Fourth Republic, final election results have always been declared within 72 hours to allow for a thorough and diligent collation.



He also noted the party will take steps to reverse the results of the elections.



“We will take all legitimate steps to reverse this travesty of justice”.



Mr Mahama called on the International Community to take interest in happenings in Ghana.



“Ghana belongs to the people of Ghana—all of the people of Ghana. We would like to urge the media, civil society and all election observer missions to be resolute and present a fair and accurate account of what has transpired over this period. We request of the international community to remain engaged in what is happening in Ghana and to take careful note of the current threat that is being waged to our democracy, our freedom, and our way of life. To all NDC members and those who voted for us, I appeal to you not to be intimidated or cowed to submit to a dishonest process in the face of overwhelming evidence that supports the justness of our cause”.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.