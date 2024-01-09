Election 2020: Akufo-Addo does not deserve any praise – Bawa Mogtari

Politics of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Aide to the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, says Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not deserve any praise for the 2020 election.



According to her, an election which results were changed three times lacks credibility, and therefore the winner does not deserve any form of praise.



Apart from the lack of credibility, she said Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not deserve any praise because he won an election that recorded deaths.



To her, Ghanaians need to vote for a true Democrat and not an autocrat like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and any of his puppets.



Her post on X said “Who says President Akufo-Addo deserves any praise for the 2020 election? This is a man ( leader) whose administration oversaw the killing of eight innocent and precious lives! You won an election that saw, for the first time in history, the election results declared by the Electoral Commission being amended, corrected, and changed again – not just once or twice, but three times! As we celebrate the anniversary of the 4th republic, let’s ensure we elect true democrats, not autocrats or puppets of the same”.