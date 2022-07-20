Electing outmoded leaders has become the tradition of NPP – NDC

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: happyghana.com

National Organizer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahdi Jibril, says he was stunned to see the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) elect Stephen Ayensu Ntim as the new National Chairman of the party.



Stephen Ntim was elected as Chairman of the NPP at the party’s National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium after a landslide victory of 4,014 votes (72%)



He won the chairmanship position of the ruling New Patriotic Party on his fifth attempt at contesting. He finally takes over from Freddie Blay, who has served in the position since 2015.



However, according to Mahdi Jibril, members of the party should have made better decisions electing the chairmanship position considering the consequences of the exploits of President Akufo-Addo.



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show, he indicated that President Akufo-Addo had led the country into ruins after several failed attempts contesting elections.



“I think the NPP and Ghanaians have still not learnt anything from what Akufo-Addo has done to the country. Then again, the chairmanship position they voted for surprised me. Akufo-Addo came to the NPP wailing about how he has bitterly lost several election contests and then after finally has the opportunity of a lifetime to govern the country; he messes the country totally to the point of depression,” he said



He furthered that the NPP, having elected Stephen Ntim as National Chairman, proves they expect to lose the 2024 elections.



“I see the same story with someone who has contested for 20 years and is now short of modern ideas as chairman of the NPP to lead the charge to break the 8. That’s what we’ve all noticed, and we need to learn from this irrespective of the political party we find ourselves in. I think the NPP are just preparing themselves for 2024 to lose,” he added.