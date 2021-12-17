Electing flagbearer in 2022 will break the legs of 'break the eight' agenda - NPP MP

Politics of Friday, 17 December 2021

Member of Parliament for the Mpraeso Constituency in the Eastern Region, Davis Opoku Ansah, has kicked against proposals by certain members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to have its flagbearer elected in 2022 - two clear years before the next general elections in 2024.



According to the MP, the proposal, if adopted, will derail the NPP’s quest to stay in the helm of affairs of the country beyond the 8 years given to the two dominant parties in Ghana.



He is consequently advocating for the proposal to be dropped.



“The proposal to have an early congress in NPP will break the legs of our plan to break the eight. How do you intend to have two masters, two clear years before the election? Drop that proposal!” he wrote on his Facebook wall.

Davis Opoku Ansah added that other proposals to increase the number of Nasara coordinators ought to similarly be dropped.



“Then the one to increase Nasara Coordinators from a little below 300 to 38,622+ ought to be dropped. There are polling stations without Zongo, so how do you fill those areas with a Nasara Coord?? Drop that Proposal!” he further asserted.







Proponents of the proposal to have the flagbearer elected in 2022 argue that it will afford the new candidate ample time to mend bridges and heal the wounds of other aspirants before the next election.



Currently, the constitution of the NPP allows the election of a candidate two years before elections if the party is in opposition and a year when the party is in power.



Meanwhile, the NPP is expected to hold its National Annual Delegates Conference between December 18 and December 20, 2021, in the Ashanti Region to consider a total of 38 proposals.