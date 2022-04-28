Elect people who have the party at heart—NPP delegates urged

Politics of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Elvis Figo, Upper East Deputy Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged delegates participating in the constituency elections to elect people who have the party at heart and ready to sacrifice for the growth of the party.



He said apart from keeping faith with the party to bring the necessary development to the country, delegates needed to prioritise the interest of the party and vote people who had the ability to steer the affairs of the party to victory in 2024.



“We are urging delegates to vote for people who have the party at heart, who will be able to handle the affairs of the party,” he said.



Mr Figo made the call through the Ghana News Agency ahead of the constituency executive elections on Thursday.



He said all was set for the elections to take place in all the 15 constituencies in the region, including the provision of election materials and security in place to ensure a smooth exercise.



A total of 8,208 delegates are expected to cast their ballots for over 424 candidates contesting for various positions.



Mr Figo advised the candidates and their supporters to desist from activities that would derail the peace that the party was currently enjoying to ensure that the party remained united and fought for the victory of the party especially the parliamentary elections in the region.