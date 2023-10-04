Elect next president based on competence, integrity – Alan

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has called on Ghanaians to choose a President based on his vision and integrity and not on the basis of party partisanship.



He said the basis of the Movement is to mobilize the over 6.6 plus million and floating voters who identify with his vision to transform Ghana.



Talking to Kwame Tanko on Angel Morning drive in Kumasi yesterday, the former NPP Presidential aspirant said Ghana needs a transformational leader and not a new political party



He said it is time for Ghana to go beyond NPP and NDC hence his Great Transformational Plan (GTP).



According to him, the Movement for Change intends to form a union government and engage representatives of Political parties, religious bodies, professionals to push the transformational agenda for Ghana for the benefit of the youth in general.



The Independent Presidential aspirant said 60% of all ministerial appointments in his government would be drawn from the youth bracket and that there would also be a gender balance to balance the equation in his appointments



“We are in a period of transformation”, he said adding that Ghana is about to experience the next major change after Ghana’s political independence in 1957”



The former Trade and Industry Minister said the proposed GTP hinges on 15 themes which pillars include stable economy, Industrialization, agriculture, energy, Health and Education to change Ghana.



Mr. Kyerematen pointed to industrialization as the basis of his approach to job creation to match with advanced countries like America, China, Japan, Germany, France, South Korea and India that focused on industrialization to move their countries forward.



He, however, noted that the economy must at all times be strong to support industrialization and agriculture hence the need to promote industrialization through adequate funding.



The Movement for Change founder cited the “One District, One Factory (1D1F) policy as the greatest achievement to take Ghana to places.



According to him, the Ashanti region benefited from 55 projects under the 1D1F programme with 26 being operational and 13 under construction.



He promised to make the Ashanti region, currently the commercial hub of Ghana, the manufacturing hub for Africa to grow the economy.