Elect mature and experienced people to ensure victory 2024 – Ade-Coker

Politics of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Mr Joseph Kobina Ade-Coker, the Greater Regional Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cautioned the rank and file of the party to be mindful of the calibre of people they elect in tomorrow’s constituency elections.



According to him, the calibre of people they elect on Saturday will determine victory for the party in the 2024 general elections.



He cautioned delegates to vote for competent, mature and experienced people who are tried and tested and have a track record to ensure smooth victory for the NDC.



He said the nine constituency executives to be elected on Saturday, October 22 2022, must be people who are ready to work for the NDC to appreciate and consolidate its votes in 2024.



“The calibre of people you elect tomorrow will determine the success of the party going into the 2024 general elections,” he noted.



The NDC regional chairman who is seeking to be re-elected issued this warning while speaking on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Emmanuel Quarshie (The Hitman) on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, October 21 2022.



“You can have a beautiful car but if the driver is bad, the car will crash,” he highlighted.



“If you elect people who are not competent, mature, tried and tested, the results will be ‘Garbage In, Garbage Out (GIGO)’,” he explained.



He said the rank and file of the party in the region should vote for people who can consolidate the NDC’s gain in the region.



“The NDC has 20 out of the 34 seats in the GAR.



There is a need for mature people to be elected to annex seats such as Amasaman, Bortianor, Ablekuma West, Tema West, Ayawaso West Wuogon among others. So the delegates must elect who has unity for the purpose of ensuring these seats are won,” Ade-Coker elaborated.



“Let's come out of these elections in peace and not in pieces,” he further entreated.