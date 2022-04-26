Elect committed, dedicated, loyal patriots - Hajia Safia to delegates

Politics of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: Abubakari Sadiq Righteous

PRESS RELEASE



April 26, 2022



*Electing the most committed, dedicated and loyal patriots to steer and spur activities of the party should be paramount to all delegates*



As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) commences the conduct of its Constituency executives from 28th April, 2022 to 1st May, 2022, I would like to use this opportunity to wish the party very peaceful, calm, successful and an incident free elections across the Savannah region.



As we are all aware, the constituency executives form one of the key base of the executive wing of the party. Executive at this level have constant and direct contact with the base of the party and electorates. In this regard, getting the most committed, dedicated and loyal patriots to steer and spur activities of the party, should be paramount and dear to delegates and members of our great party at this point of our democratic dispensation.



As the lead servant of the women’s front of the party in the savannah region, I want to use this medium to make a passionate appeal to all aspirants to eschew all forms of unwholesome activities that will mar the beauty of our party’s long-cherished democracy and the successes we have chalked at holding peaceful elections, especially in the region.



I wish to encourage all aspirants to remove every form of actions that will create chaos and infringe upon the human rights of others and that are inimical to our own party constitution.

To our affable and hardworking electoral committees and officers, I urge you to exhibit a high sense of professionalism in the dispensation of your duties and uphold a clean and fair elections devoid of biases and favouritism.



To those who will emerge victorious in this contest, please do accept my warm congratulations in advance and my best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your high office at the constituency level.



The best way to progress is constantly troublesome, however despite that you figure out about how to get yourself to finish everything and be respected.



In an internal elections of this nature, we all know others may be ‘bruised’ through verbal or nonverbal confrontations during your campaigns, see this bruises as family feuds and quickly put yourself together to form a formidable team to work towards breaking the eight (8) for the task ahead is crucial.



I also use this opportunity to cheer up those who would not be fortunate to win their various positions. See this as a contest that there must be one winner. However, I beckon on them, and everyone, to nurse their bruises quickly and support the Party with every resource they have and with their might to help propagate the good works of the NPP government. There is no looser here, we only have winners in a family contest.



The new leaders/executives that would emerge in this elections, I wish to also encourage you to bring on board your competitors and the fallen executives to tap their experience for a better NPP in Savannah region.



It is my prayer and hope that God shall order the processes of this election and May the best aspirant win.



I believe that together, we can break the eight.



Thank you.



signed……



Hajia Safia Mohammed



NPP Savannah Region Women’s Organizer